VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to deposit the third installment of the debt redemption scheme amount in the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers within three days. He said that the government was yet to distribute Rs 400 crore towards the scheme and wanted the officials to complete the same at the earliest as the farmers could use the money as investment in the Rabi season.

During a teleconference with officials over Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru’’ programme with the officials on Monday, Naidu said that all the grievances being aired by farmers to the Farmers Empowerment Corporation in connection with the debt redemption scheme should be addressed without any delay.

After learning that only 50 per cent of the crop loans were distributed to farmers in this Rabi season of far, he instructed the officials concerned to expedite the distribution of loans particularly in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.Stating that the income from dairy industry at present stood at Rs 60,000 crore, the Chief Minister said the government would take all measures to increase the same to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2022.