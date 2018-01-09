VISAKHAPATNAM: Gang fights among students at private Intermediate residential colleges continue to traumatise parents. The death of Shreyash, a student of Chaithanya Public School in Vizag, who was thrashed on campus recently, is a grim reminder of the sad state of affairs in these colleges. Shreyash was from Sambalpur in Odisha. This is not the first time that private Intermediate colleges from Vizag witnessed such violence. There have been a slew of incidents before in which students not only fought with each other but also took to vandalism damaging college property.

In the year 2015, nearly 35 hostel students of a private college at Madhurwada were engaged in a brawl after an argument over sharing of drinking water between local and non-local students flared up.

This led to injuries and the victims were taken to a nearby nursing home from where they were discharged after first-aid. It may be recalled that the incident happened due to a minor confrontation between intermediate and CBSE board students who were trying to fill their water bottles at the same time.

This was probably for the first time that cops came to know about such clashes that take place in Intermediate colleges.

Even during July 2017, a group of students had a fight with the management of a college over an issue and broke furniture on the campus.“Students from other states team up as one, while local boys form their own group. They stick to their groups and fight over meagre issues. Lack of proper counselling over such issues eventually makes such things happen.

Apart from these, many more such things occur but they rarely come out of campus,” said a senior police officer from the Madhurwada division.A couple of years back, anticipating ragging, most Intermediate colleges have separated the first and second year students to various blocks. However, such incidents continue to occur.

