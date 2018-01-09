HYDERABAD: In a relief to actor Nithin and his family members, the Hyderabad High Court has recently quashed the case pending against Nithin, his father and producer Sudharkar Reddy and sister Nikitha Reddy before the II Additional junior civil judge and 20th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Cyberabad relating to Telugu feature film “Akhil”.Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was allowing the petitions filed separately by Nithin and others challenging the order of the lower court in issuing summons to them on a complaint lodged by Satyanarayana from Sainikpuri in Secunderabad.

In September last year, complainant G Satyanarayana approached the lower court alleging that Nithin and others have failed to repay the amount of `50 lakh paid by him towards film rights of the above film.

He alleged that the respondent producers have cheated him by not giving him film rights. The magistrate court admitted the case for hearing and issued summons to the accused who included Nithin and others. Shresta movies banner was named as accused number one. Aggrieved with the same, the actor and others approached the high court for relief.

When the matter came up for hearing, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy who was appearing for the petitioners told the court that Nithin and Nikitha were not partners of Shresta movies and were not related to its day to day activities. Though the firm belongs to Sudhakar Reddy, the complainant tried to drag his son and daughter into the case. In fact, the case was of civil in nature since the dispute pertains to two cheques, he noted.Taking his submissions into consideration, Justice Murthy allowed the plea by setting aside the case pending against the Tollywood actor and his family members before the lower court.