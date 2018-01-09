VISAKHAPATNAM: Odisha’s Sambalpur Police will soon hand over the case of 16-year-old Intermediate student Shreyash Kesharwani’s death to the Visakhapatnam Police. Shreyash, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam city, was allegedly thrashed by a few students of the college. He left for home in Garposh of Odisha citing ill health on December 29, but succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 6. The boy’s death sparked protests in his hometown after his family held the college management responsible for his death as it could not prevent ragging.

Sources said the boy’s parents had recorded a video of the boy naming the students who thrashed him and alleging that the school management was aware of what happened to him. Irate locals blocked the Bamra-Garposh road demanding action against the school management and the students who ragged the deceased. The demonstrators also staged a rail-roko at Garposh Railway Station to express their protest. PM Palem inspector K Lakshmana Murthy said Shreyash informed vice-principal Lakshmana Rao about severe body pains after “slipping in the bathroom”. He was soon taken to a hospital and his parents informed about the matter.

On December 29, Shreyash’s father Shailesh Kesharwani moved him to Odisha after a medical check up.

A few days later, the 16-year-old complained of severe pain in his chest and limbs. He was rushed to Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela and shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 5 after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

In-charge SDPO of Kuchinda in Sambalpur Amitav Panda said the victim’s family had lodged a complaint against the three students. The plaint will be transferred to PM Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam as the incident had occurred under its jurisdiction.