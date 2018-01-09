ELURU: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday performed bhoomi puja ahead of jet grouting works for the upper cofferdam of the Polavaram project and inaugurated the aggregate cooling plant at the site. Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the ongoing works at the spillway, upper cofferdam and diaphragm wall, he said the government was firm in its resolve to make the state drought-proof by completing all irrigation and river-linking projects on time.

“Even if thousands of crores have to be spent to link rivers in the state, I will not hesitate to go ahead,” Naidu said.He asserted that the Godavari-Vamsadhara and Godavari-Penna interlinking would take place in five phases. He added that the government would take up the linking of rivers from Srikakulam to Nellore to give water to 40.26 lakh acres in 9 districts and also store 196 TMC of water.

Naidu said the state government had already taken up 89 medium irrigation projects in the state and complete them shortly. “We are discussing the release of funds for the Polavaram project with the Centre,” he said. Till date, the state has spent `16,000 crore on the project. Naidu alleged “some people” were trying to create hurdles for the irrigation project and asked them not to cause trouble for the greater good of the people. He was highly critical of the YSRC which he said had taken up a malicious propaganda. “However, we are determined to complete the project at any cost,” he said.