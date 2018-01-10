TIRUPATI: The Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme has been conducted in 16,000 villages. As many as 1.6 lakh meetings have been held under the programme. The Telugu Desam regime has paved a permanent way for the economic uplift of the poor in the State, said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Naniyala in Rama Kuppam mandal on Tuesday.

Addressing a huge gathering, the Chief Minister said that Sankranti, Christmas and Ramzan Tohfa were distributed to crores with white ration cards in the State. “At the same time, 50 lakh people are receiving social security pensions and through Chandranna Bima scheme, there is financial security to each and every family. Soon wedding gift and other new schemes for the welfare of the poor would be launched,” he said. The Chief Minister said that as part of the fifth phase of Janmabhoomi, they were going to provide financial assistance to two lakh poor people on January 11. “Construction of 19 lakh houses to the poor and needy in the society is going on at a cost of `50,000 crore. Basic facilities in all villages in the State are being developed despite financial constraints,” he said.

Rs 50,000 crore for irrigation

“At the same time, Rs 50,000 crore is being spent on the ongoing irrigation projects, while Rs 24,000 crore loan waiver to farmers has been made,” he said.

The Chief Minister explained that from Srikakulam to Chittoor, linkage works are going on between five rivers, comprehensive linkage between all the departments through real time governance and emphasis was laid on effective implementation of development schemes.

The other welfare measures of the TDP regime include assurance of Rs 10,000 monthly income to poor families, Rs 149 Fiber Net connection, virtual digital classes for students, CC roads in all villages. Nearly, Rs 269 crore worth financial assistance was given during the Janmabhoomi programme at Naniayala. In Kuppam constituency, foundation stones, launching and unveiling of the plaques of development works worth Rs 517 crore were undertaken. Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh said that his father was striving for the welfare of people at the age of 67. “We have provided 16,000 jobs and soon the figure will reach one lakh,” he said. Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad, District Collector PS Pradyumna, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Geervani also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister operated Fiber net system, in which a teacher teaches a subject from Bangalore to students of Srikalahasti and Rama Kuppam schools. A Class IV student Sasank narrated all TDP government schemes and received Rs 50,000 from the Chief Minister, which was deposited in his name.

TN man held for drinking alcohol in Tirumala

Tirumala: A man was arrested by Excise police for consuming liquor in a public

place at Tirumala, where alcohol consumption is completely banned. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The arrested has been identified as S Mani hailing from Theni, Tamil Nadu. He was caught by locals, while consuming liquor near the Annadana Satram situated at Varahaswamy Guest House. After

receiving information, the excise staff rushed to the spot and arrested him. A case has been registered.

Welfare measures

Janmabhoomi conducted in 16,000 villages Sankranti, Christmas, Ramzan Tohfa for crores of white ration card holders Pensions for 50 lakh people Wedding gift and other schemes for poor soon Financial aid to two lakh poor on January 11 19 lakh houses under construction

We are aiming to reach out to the people: Deputy cm Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy has said the government is monitoring implementation of welfare schemes by adopting technology to ensure that the benefits reach the targeted sections. Participating in the Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme at Hussainapuram in Orvakal mandal on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said it was meant to reach out to people and redress their grievances in an effective manner

More houses for Nellore district

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana announced that within a year people of the State would get internet and cable TV services through Fiber Grid at J149 per month only. Participating in the Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme in the 48th division on Tuesday, the minister said that they would allocate 10,000 to 15,000 houses additionally to Nellore district if necessary for the benefit of poor. Houses would be allotted to the poor people with a registration fee of J1.