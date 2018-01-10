TIRUPATI: Apollo Tyres has said it will invest Rs 1,800 crore in the first phase of a manufacturing facility in Chinna Pandur of Chittoor district. The plant will have an initial capacity of producing 5.5 million tyres per annum.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the project. The India-based multinational company has procured 200 acres of land form the state government and plans to begin construction within the next six months. Manufacturing work is expected to start in 24 months’ time. An upbeat Naidu said the venture would provide direct employment to 700 people and several more indirectly. He was hopeful that job opportunities would rise further once the company expands its operations.

“I want Chittoor to be an auto hub, that’s why Apollo Tyres was invited to invest in setting up the manufacturing plant at Chittoor,” he said.

Naidu emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for industries in the state to reduce unemployment. “Employment is the key to alleviating poverty. More industries means more employment opportunities,” he said.

While planning the manufacturing facility, Apollo Tyres created room for capacity expansion in the next five years, company chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

The company currently has four manufacturing facilities in India — two (including a leased facility) in the rubber-producing state of Kerala and one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Outside India, it has manufacturing facilities in Netherlands and Hungary. Later, Naidu laid the foundation stone for Naniyala Elephant Eco-Tourism Project at Ramakuppam in his home constituency of Kuppam.

As part of the project taken up at a cost of Rs 4 crore, a cafeteria, a guest house and other facilities will be constructed. The Chief Minister attended the Janmabhoomi — Maa Vooru programme in Kuppam in the evening.