VISAKHAPATNAM/SAMBALPUR: Even as the Odisha Police initiates formalities to hand over the case pertaining to the death of Shreyas Kesharwani, an Intermediate student from Sambalpur district who died after allegedly being thrashed by three students at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Visakhapatnam, his father Sailesh on Tuesday submitted a clip of the boy naming his harassers to Sambalpur collector Samarth Verma and the police.

“Authorities of the educational institution are also responsible. Though my son brought the incident to the notice of the management, they failed to take any action,” he told reporters.

The Odisha Police have had a word with their Vizag counterparts about transferring the case and a two-member team has started from Sambalpur to Vizag. PM Palem inspector K Lakshmana Murthy said that the Odisha team is likely to meet them on Wednesday.

“After receiving written orders related to handing over the case, we will begin investigation here. We will check the post-mortem report too as it will contain crucial evidence in the case,” he said. According to sources, three students from Bihar and Chhattisgarh thrashed Shreyas on the hostel premises. He is learnt to have complained to the institute’s vice-principal about leg pain after falling in the bathroom on December 26. Three days later, he was taken to his house in Garposh.