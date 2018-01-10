VIJAYAWADA: The fate of degree colleges that have less than 25 per cent enrolment in the past three consecutive years, is likely to be decided by Sankranti. The Telangana State Council Higher Education(TSCHE) and private degree college have locked horns over the issue since last year when the former issued a diktat saying that those colleges would be closed down.

The move is likely to impact nearly 350 colleges. While TSCHE has said that it is discussing the issue with private college managements for an amicable solution, closure of colleges is not their intention.

“We are still negotiating for a solution which is viable to them and also does not impact the quality of education. All private colleges that have zero or less than 25 per cent enrolment are on our radar,” said Prof R Limbadiri, vice-chairman, TSCHE.

Apart from closure, merger of colleges is also a possibility that is being considered.