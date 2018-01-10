GUNTUR: The city is sporting a clean look for the past few weeks, with the civic body striving to improve Guntur’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan being carried out by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

Braving the winter chill, sanitary workers are knocking at doors to college garbage early in the morning. All senior officials are monitoring the sanitatin works in city lanes. According to 2011 census, the GMC has a population of 7.5 lakh.

Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha is leaving no stone unturned. She is attending some 6 to 10 review meetings on Swachh Survekshan on a daily basis. “We have set an admirable target of reaching the top 10,” she said. The Guntur Municipal Corporation was placed at 118 in the list of 434 cities in last year’s survey. The Union Urban Development Ministry took up the first survey in 2016, covering only 73 cities. Subsequently, it was expanded to 434 cities. The Ministry has now decided to cover 4,041 towns and cities across the country this year.

“The rankings are aimed at encouraging towns and cities to actively implement Swachh Bharat initiatives in a timely and innovative manner,” said a senior municipal official.

The survey pattern has been revised to prompt large-scale participation from citizens, and create awareness in all sections of society about the importance of joining hands to keep the city clean.

A senior GMC official said: “The Ministry will rate towns and cities on a scale of 4,000 marks, of which 1,400 will be based on feedback from the public.”

“Since citizen participation is a crucial component of this survey, we are offering resolution of all the civic grievances through the Puraseva app. rich,” Anuradha said,