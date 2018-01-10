VIJAYAWADA: A tad more than 50 per cent of the 25 Parliamentarians of the state, who attended the annual meeting of the South Central Railway (SCR), chaired by its General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday at the Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram, here, urged him to take up the issue of according the Railway Zone status to Visakhapatnam, as was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014, with the Railway Board. In all 13 MPs belonging both to the ruling TDP and the principal Opposition YSRCP attended the meeting.

Senior Parliamentarians Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and JC Diwakar Reddy were of the opinion that the meeting should have been held in November, instead of now as the preparations for the General Budget 2018-19 were already underway and the proposals of various development projects, submitted by the respective MPs could only be included in the ‘supplements’ and not the main Budget.

‘’The Parliamentarians become curry leaves during the sessions of the Parliament (as) they act according to the directions given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ said Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy. Commenting on the delay in according the Railway Zone status to Visakhapatnam, Reddy said that Narendra Modi only could solve the problem and went on to add that the State Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had, on several occasions, sought appointment from the PM to discuss the promises made to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014.

‘’For the past 30 years I have been submitting proposals of development projects to be executed in Guntur and Narasaraopet constituencies. No projects have materialised and officials are saying that the issue will be taken up by the Railway Board,’’ said Narasaraopet MP RS Rao. ‘’I attended the meeting to taste the delicious menu served by the SCR officials,’’ he said in a sarcastic manner.

Commenting on the promised Railway Zone status for Visakhapatnam, RS Rao said that even after the completion of three years of the NDA Government there was no proper assurance of according Railway Zone status to Visakhapatnam. He also stressed on the need to include Tenali and Krishna Canal Junction, which are at present under the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division, in the Guntur Division.

The wish list of MPs (submitted to SCR GM)

Majority of the MPs demanded construction of new railway lines, introduction of new trains, extension of existing train services, additional stoppages to existing trains, construction of road over bridges/road under bridges and improved passenger amenities etc.

They asked for funds allocation for the completion of the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, and execution of new railway line between Pithapuram-Kakinada and Kakinada-Kotipalli-Narasapur.

They wanted SCR to provide free meals to the general-compartment passengers, who were travelling longer distances.

They wanted that Express trains should halt at the district hdqs and length of platforms be increased. (Existing platforms in the station have the capacity to accommodate only 16 coaches out of 22)

They wanted doubling and electrification of the existing Vijayawada-Gudivada- Bhimavaram railway line. Wanted a third line on the busy Chennai-Howrah route be developed.

SCR’s strength

Railways have adequate funds for construction of rail over bridges, foot over bridges, escalators and lifts in the railway stations.

SCR’s Plan

SCR will construct 200 foot over bridges, 100 lifts in the railway stations in the SCR zone.

Present Status

58 rail over bridges are at various stages of construction, and the department is ready to construct the ROBs as per the needs of the people.

SCR’s Priorities

The Railways is giving priority to improve passenger amenities like construction of lifts, escalators etc.