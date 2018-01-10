GUNTUR: Joint Collector M Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday started probe into allegations that a woman patient was denied treatment at the Guntur Government Hospital.

According to the reports, U Sailaja of Kesanapalli in Dachepalli mandal visited Saisri Nursing Home in Guntur for treatment of abdominal tumour on December 14, where doctor Chandrasekhar adivised surgery and demanded `50,000 for the procedure. Her husband Hanumantha Rao expressed his inability to pay `50,000 and took his wife to Guntur Government Hospital. According to reports, Chandrasekhar who diagnosed Sailaja’s medical problem, is the head of the oncology department at GGH.

The couple alleged that Dr. Chandrasekhar refused to treat her and asked to go home. When they explained their financial predicament that compelled them to approach GGH for free medical treatment, the doctor allegedly showed no mercy and did not budge from his position. He reportedly told her that she was not in need of any surgery. Finding no other way, the couple went home. But soon Sailaja developed severe pain and came back to the hospital.

This time they met GGH resident medical officer Y Ramesh who helped her undergo surgery on January 4. Sailaja lodged a complaint with GGH officials who forwarded it to collector K Sasidhar who he appointed a committee headed by Joint Collector Venkateswara Rao. Following this, Venkateswara Rao visited the hospital on Tuesday to probe the allegation.