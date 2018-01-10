VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman B Rajendranath Reddy said that in last three years the State Government had borrowed Rs 68,000 crore and called for urgent austerity measure by putting an end to luxuries. The PAC chairman emphasized the need for the presence of the officials at the committee meetings.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Transit Assembly building in the capital region of Amaravati on Tuesday, the PAC chairman said that the panel had examined the records of the Finance and Municipal Administration department for the last two days and realised that the government was making unnecessary expenditure and resorting to more borrowings.

While the borrowings stood at Rs 96,000 crore at the time of the bifurcation, the state government borrowed Rs 68,000 crore more in the last three years, he said and suggested that the government desist from making unnecessary expenditure and avoid putting additional burden on the people.

Pointing to officials staying away from Assembly committee meetings, he advised the government to give necessary directions to them to attend the meetings in future.