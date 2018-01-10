HYDERABAD: In yet another case of crime against women, a jilted lover allegedly stabbed a girl to death for spurning his advances.

B. Janaki, 24, working as a sales girl in a supermarket, was killed when her colleague allegedly stabbed her in her house in Moosapet here on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, hailing from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, was alone in the house when Anantappa alia Anand barged in, entered into an argument with her and then attacked her with a knife.

When Janaki's roommate Rupa returned home, she found her unconscious in a pool of blood. She alerted the neighbours, who shifted Janaki to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed late Tuesday.

Police said Anand, who was working with Janaki in the supermarket in KPHB, had been harassing her as she had spurned his advances. He had come to her house about 10 days ago and had threatened to kill her.

Police said the accused was absconding and a special team was formed to nab him.