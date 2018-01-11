A snapshot of the CCTV footage showing Mahalakshmi Naidu setting himself on fire at a busy junction in Pendurthi of Vizag on Wednesday | Express

VISAKHAPATNAM:A security guard, who allegedly killed his wife a few months ago, attempted suicide by immolating himself on a busy road in full public view in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning. Passers by chose to remain mute spectators even as the man doused himself with kerosene and set himself on fire.

The guard, M Mahalakshmi Naidu, sustained 60 per cent burns and was admitted to a city hospital, police said.

The 50-year-old was arrested on charges of killing his wife Rajeswari (38) by beating her up with a cricket bat after a heated argument on October 14 last year.

Mahalakshmi Naidu had asked Rajeswari to quit her job at a beauty parlour in Gajuwaka and be a stay-at-home mum, but she refused to do so. He was recently granted conditional bail.

“All these days,Mahalakshmi Naidu was living in fear that his brothers-in-law would kill him to avenge their sister’s death. This fear may have driven him to the extreme step,” Pendurthi inspector J Murali said. Police said the entire episode was recorded on CCTV camera.

“It all got over in a matter of seconds. There was no time for them to react,” the inspector said.

According to police, Naidu has 20 cents of land registered in his name and both his children (19 and 22 years of age) have been asking him to transfer its property rights to them.

Though Mahalakshmi Naidu agreed to it, he was in fear that once he transferred the property, he would get eliminated by his in-laws, J Murali said.

On October 22 last year, a middle-aged woman was raped by a drunk driver in full public view on a footpath on a busy road in Visakhapatnam, but none came to her help.