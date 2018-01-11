VIJAYAWADA: The state government is set to generate Rs 115 crore revenue through the sale of red sander logs through e-auction held in 3 cycles (from November 29 to December 1, December 6 to December 8 and from December 13 to December 15, 2017).

After putting 1490.847 metric tonnes of the precious wood up for global sale by appointing M/s MSTC Ltd as the agency for conducting e- auction and roping in Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Ltd to provide necessary marketing services, the government was able to sell off 525.353 MT.

A senior official of the Forest Department told TNIE tenders would be invited next in the last week of January.

The government had initially expected to earn much more than Rs 115 crore. A source who did not wish to be names said the government had expected a revenue of at least Rs 2,000 crore from selling the logs.