VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP Floor Leader in the Legislative Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded appointment of a new Governor for Andhra Pradesh in place of ESL Narasimhan before budget session.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam North MLA opined that since the state was bifurcated, there Andhra Pradesh did not have a Governor its own. He said this was the reason for the state being neglected on several fronts.

“Tell me, how many days the present Governor, who happens to be the longest-serving governor of AP has stayed in the state since the bifurcation 43 months ago,” he demanded to know.

Vishnu Kumar Raju, who in the past expressed his ire over the ‘delay’ in according assent to bills by Narasimhan said it was high time the state had its own governor. “Is there a shortage of qualified persons for the post in the country? Why should we continue with a person, who is prejudiced to the interests of the State,” he asked.

The BJP leader was peeved over the Governor’s ‘failure’ to give his assent to the AP Non-agricultural Lands Assessment Act (NALA) Amendment bill that was passed in the State Assembly during winter session“All I want to say is that there is an immediate need for a new Governor for the state and that all MPs irrespective of their party affiliations should appraise the Centre of the need,” he said.