RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who participated in Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru at Cheyyuru Gunnepalli of Mummidivaram mandal in East Godavari district on Wednesday, reiterated his commitment to make Andhra Pradesh one of the three top states in the country.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled his several earlier visits and described the people of the district as kind and hardworking. Though AP was put at disadvantage because of bifurcation, the TDP government was doing everything possible to restore the glory of the state.

Parties without idealogy supported the division of the state leaving Andhra Pradesh without a capital city and finances. In spite of all these disadvantages, Andhra Pradesh proved to the world its resilience and was on its way to progress, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to farmers in the state to adopt Zero Budget Natural Farming propounded by Subhash Palekar and reap rich harvest.

He described Subhash Palekar as a wonderful man and said the State Government would encourage farmers to adopt the methods for higher production.

Chandrababu Naidu went around the stalls selling aqua, agriculture and other products set up by women members of DWACRA at the village and played volleyball with students.

Ministers N China Rajappa, Sujaya Krishna Rangarao, and Venkatarao, and MPs P Ravindra Babu and Narasimhulu and MLAs Datla Buchibabu, Gorantla Buchiah Chowdary and Katrem Sivajiand participated in the programme.