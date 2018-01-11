GUNTUR: Locals and farmers led by Nallamada Rythu Sangam staged a hunger strike demanding extension of Guntur Channel up to Parchuru in Prakasam district, at Pedanandipadu in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Hundreds of farmers and locals staged a hunger strike at the Old Bus Stand Centre in Pedanandipadu from 10 am to 5 pm. They demanded extension of Guntur Channel to cater to irrigation and drinking water needs of 50 villages in five mandals of Guntur and Prakasam districts. They alleged that the AP Assembly passed a resolution in 1961 for taking up extension works of Guntur Channel.

They warned of intensifying the agitation if the government failed to sanction required amount for extension of Guntur Channel.

Nallamada Rythu Sangam leader Dr. Kolla Raja Mohan Rao, Narsa Balakrishna, Narisetty Acharyulu, M Ragavaiah, Muvva Madhusudhana Rao and others participated.