KURNOOL: Samatha Hijra Hakkula Aikya Porata Vedika is planning to build a temple for Cheif Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at an estimated cost of `30 lakh in the outskirts of Nandyal town.

Full-fledged construction work will begin after Sankrantri, Vedika president P Vijaya Kumar told reporters.

The construction committee of the Vedika along with donor and TDP district vice-president Abhiruchi Madhu visited the site selected for building the temple at Peddakottala village. The body’s president said the Chief Minister had helped persons of the transgender community immensely.

“Babu is our God. The Chief Minister has always been there for the poor. He has done so much for the society,” an emotional Madhu said. Madhu has donated `5 lakh for a silver statue of the TDP supremo which will be installed in the temple.

While campaigning for the Nandyal bypoll last year, Naidu announced a welfare board for transgender persons. He also promised them a monthly pension of `1,000 among other things.