KADAPA: The police seized 30 red sanders logs and arrested 28 woodcutters after conducting raids at three different places in Rayachoti division.

Disclosing this to newsmen at Rayachoti on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Rao said a special team conducted a raid at Upparapalle village and spotted 10 woodcutters of Tamil Nadu. The woodcutters were arrested and 10 red sanders logs were seized from them. The police also conducted a raid at Kotha Road in Veeraballi police station limits.

Ten red sanders logs were seized and eight woodcutters were arrested in the raid. During a vehicle check at Vandadi village in Chinnamendem police station limits, the police seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested 10 woodcutters of Tamil Nadu. A group of woodcutters tried to attack the police with axes and stones during the raid. The police successfully repulsed the attack. The weight of seized red sanders logs is 952 kg. Eight axes were also seized in the raids.