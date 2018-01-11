GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has invited tenders for the third phase of 4.4 km stretch of Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road from Swarnabharathi Nagar to Palakaluru in Guntur city to decongest road traffic towards capital city Amaravati. The third phase of road project is estimated to cost `33 crore, which includes widening of the road up to Palakaluru from 30 feet to 80 feet.

The State government sanctioned the 16 km Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road project in 2005. The first two phases of the project covered Autonagar to Amaravati Road and Amaravati to Swarnabharati Nagar. The third phase of the road project came to a grinding halt for years together though the farmers were ready to give their lands for laying of the inner ring road from Swarnabharathi Nagar to Palakaluru.

The road leading to the capital city of Amaravati is of prime focus with Secretariat and other institutions being operational. The officials studied the third phase and submitted the report of GMC to the APCRDA. The 80 feet wide road from Swarnabharathi Nagar to Pedapalakaluru covering a distance of 4.4 km, a long cherished dream of people of Guntur, will become a reality in near future.

Once completed, the road will provide free movement of vehicular traffic to Amaravati without entering into Guntur city thus providing direct access for the people travelling from Rayalaseema to Amaravati and further it will also reduce traffic congestion in Guntur city. People from Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Macherla and other areas of Palanadu region will also have direct access to the capital without entering Guntur city with the completion of the inner ring road project. APCRDA Deputy Executive Engineer S Sridhar said tenders were called for the third phase of road project. The last date for submission of tenders is February 5. “The contractor should complete the road works within one year,” he said.

Project on track

The farmers and property owners approached Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and urged him to ensure the completion of inner ring road project at the earliest

The MP met the APCRDA and GMC officials for finalisation of project works

Later, the officials directed the APCRDA engineering department to identify the 180 farmers whose lands need to be acquired for the road project and obtain letters of consent