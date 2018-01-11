VIZIANAGARAM:The district police arrested two persons, including a woman on charges of persuading women for selling their uteruses by offering them heavy amounts up to ` 8 lakh, on Tuesday evening.

The accused have been identified as Surada Adilaxmi alias Jyothi from Mangali Street of Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district and Medisetti Venkata Sreekanth, a resident of Visakhapatnam. According to Two-Town police, Adilaxmi was working as a sweeper at a private hospital in Vizag before she left the job.

She started luring the poor women to sell their uteruses by offering heavy amounts. She motivated as many as 15 women to undergo various laboratory examination for which she collected `50,000 and `1 lakh from them. In total, she collected around `5 lakh from the victims. “Adilaxmi introduced one Medisetti Venkata Sreekanth, a mason from Vizag to the victims as a medical officer from Raipur of Chhattisgarh. After the victims putting pressure on her for performing the surgery, she started avoiding them,” said Two-Town SI V Ashok Kumar while producing the accused before the media here on Wednesday.

The issue came to light after a few victims lodged complaints with the local police. Acting on a tip-off that the woman was conducting a meeting at one of the victim’s house in Vizianagaram, the police rushed to the spot, but the accused managed to escape.