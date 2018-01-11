ELURU: Will the cockfights be stopped or will they continue? This is the million dollar question now with the Supreme Court not issuing any directions on a PIL filed by BJP leader and industrialist Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju, challenging the High Court directions on cockfights in the State.

He said that it is just a sport and part of culture in Andhra.

With Sankranti fast approaching, hectic arrangements are on at the ground level for conducting the events.

Cockfight rings are being readied at Undi, Bhimavaram, Palacole, Narsapur, Denduluru, Chintalapudi, Gopalapuram, Eluru, Unguturu and Polavaram.

It is estimated that during the 3-day festivities about `700 crore-odd cash will exchange hands on the cockfighting contests.

Though the organisers are telling that they will organise cockfights without tying knives to cocks, it seems that their pledge will not last long once cockfights begin.

District Collector K Bhaskar has directed the village secretaries, VROs and MROs to take stern action against those indulging in the blood sport.

SP M Ravi Prakash has also instructed police officials to take steps to prevent cockfights.

Some of the organisers, claimed that the High Court has asked the police to maintain status quo and no betting should be done on the cockfight. Hence there is no total ban, they averred.

Meanwhile, the police have filed bind-over cases against the habitual cockfight organisers.