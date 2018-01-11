VIJAYAWADA: The much-delayed Mega Shilparamam in Amaravati is finally set to become a reality with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu giving an in-principal approval for the land required to construct the project. The state government has already identified the land in the capital region and work is expected to begin as soon as the detailed project report (DPR) is submitted.

Even though the proposal to have a Shilparamam was mooted about two years ago, there has not been any progress. However, in a meeting last week, the CM is said to have given a nod for land allotment. “An in-principle approval was given by the Chief Minister at a meeting last week. We will now start the process for the preparation of DPR. We expect it to be completed by April,” B Jayaraj, special officer, Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society (SACCS), told TNIE. A government order in this regard is likely to be issued in a week’s time, after which tenders will be invited to engage consultants for the preparation of DPR.

According to information, 50 acres of land has been zeroed in on in Yerrabalem village near Undavalli for the crafts village. “The land in Yerrabalem is a denotified forest land. There is also another bit of land in the capital region as well. We will decide on which one to use soon,” another official added. The government is also considering allotment of more land, if necessary, according to the officials.

The project is estimated to cost a minimum of Rs 50 crore and the state government is expected to release the funds in a phased manner starting with Rs 10 crore.

It maybe recalled that the state government had initially proposed a Shilparamam in 20 acres on Bhavani Islands. The project was shelved in early 2016 due to unavailability of land. Later, the government proposed a Mega Shilparamam in Amaravati.

Jayaraj explained that the idea is to create a unique park in the country. “It will be completely different from other Shilparamams including the one in Hyderabad,” he said.