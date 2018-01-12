GUNTUR: Suspecting the role of TDP leaders in kidney racket, YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana has demanded a fair and transparent investigation.

Addressing the press at the district party office here on Thursday, he alleged that TDP leaders were not only involved in land and sand scams, but also in kidney racket.

Botsa condemned the house arrests of YSRC leaders for trying to attend Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programmes. He lamented that the State government had totally failed to resolve public issues. He said that 10 lakh grievance applications during last Janmabhoomi were still pending with the government.

He explained about the upcoming training session for booth committee members ahead of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s arrival in Guntur district. MLC Ummareddy Venkateswara Reddy, MLAs Md Mustafa and Kona Raghupathi and others participated.