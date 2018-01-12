SRIKAKULAM: A fan of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan slit the throat of his fellow villager over an argument on the Power Star’s latest movie Agnyaathavaasi at Purusottapuram in the limits of Ichchpuram municipality on Thursday evening. The injured man was shifted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to police, Danapana Harischandra and Chatla Pakeeru, both residents of Purusottapuram, were talking on Thursday evening and the movie Agnyaathavaasi came up during the discussion.

Danapana Harischandra passed some negative comments on the movie which irked Chatla Pakeeru, a die-hard of Pawan Kalyan. Soon, the discussion led to a heated argument and an angry Chatla Pakeeru picked up a sharp blade and slit Danapana Harischandra’s throat, said Icchapuram CI M Avataram.