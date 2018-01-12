KADAPA: Distressed over encroachment of his house site, which was given to him by government at Indiramma Colony in Mydukur, one Mastan Vali attempted suicide. He poured kerosene on himself and was about to light the match when the police saved him at Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme at Mydukur in Kadapa district on Thursday.

At the meeting organised at ZP High School, several people turned up to submit their petitions to tahsildar Nageswara Rao. All of a sudden, Sk Mastan Vali of Indiramma Colony in the town stood up and complained that his house site was encroached by one Ghouse Peera.

Even as the officials were trying to understand his grievance, he suddenly took out a bottle of kerosene and poured it on himself in a bid to commit suicide. The alert police personnel immediately overpowered him and took him to police station while those who gathered there ran out in fear.

According to him, he was allotted plot number 318 in the colony by the revenue officials in 2008 but was not issued the necessary documents of the house sites. He said he ran from pillar to post for title deeds. Meanwhile, Ghouse Peera encroached his house site and commenced construction of his house.

Mastan Vali said his daughter was ill and now he was losing his house site. Depressed and unable to do anything, he tried to commit suicide, he explained. The tahsildar explained that as there was no construction in the house site allotted to Mastavali, the allotment was cancelled. If he re-applies, the house site would be returned to him, he clarified.