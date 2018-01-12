GUNTUR: NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari has recalled that late NT Rama Rao had introduced many welfare schemes for the uplift of the poor. She unveiled the statue of NTR and inaugurated a dias named after Lokesh, ‘Lokesh Dias’ at Timmapuram in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that NTR Trust was serving the public as per the aspirations of the great leader.

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said that NTR Trust was organising many welfare programmes for the benefit of people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. He said based on inputs obtained from the beneficiaries, the welfare schemes would be fine-tuned to ensure that the benefits reached the targeted people. He said that Janmabhoomi programme was aimed at resolving public issues. TDP leaders and activists, officials and villagers were present.