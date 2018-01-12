GUNTUR: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu has stated that 60 per cent of people have expressed satisfaction with welfare schemes, but the government is trying to satisfy 80 per cent of people in the State.

The Minister participated in the concluding day of Janmabhumi-Maa Vooru programme at NTR Stadium here on Thursday. He said that the government is ready to sanction `2,000 crore to SCs and `800 crore to STs for their welfare through SC/ST sub-plan.

Nakka Anand Babu distributed loans worth `53.45 crore to beneficiaries from SC, ST, Minority, Kapu, Christians and BC communities.

MLCs D Manikya Varaprasad and AS Ramakrishna, MLA M Venugopala Reddy, Minority Finance Corporation chairman Md Hidayat, Anglo-Indian MLA Phillip C Tocher, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and others participated.