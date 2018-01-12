KAKINADA:Even as the High Court imposed a ban on ‘cockfights’ during Sankranti, organisers are making elaborate arrangements to conduct the sport during the harvest festival in twin Godavari districts this year.

Realtors, traders, political leaders, farmers and youth bet huge amounts on the game.

Punters invest a good amount in roosters after consulting astrologers on the colour of eyes and legs of the bird. Age and health condition of the fowl are also considered important for defeating the opponent,” said a seller.

Roosters with fancy names such as Dega, Tella Nemali, Pachcha Kaki, Setuva, Kaki Dega, Pacha Nemali, Nalla Dega, Kaki Nemali, Hamsa and Tella Kaki are up for sale.

The cost of the rooster depends on its health condition, size and colour. The price of each fowl ranges between `40,000 and `1.5 lakh. “Rearing a rooster requires a lot of training,” says a seasoned rooster grower.

“If anyone is found resorting to cruelty against the birds by tying knives to their legs or organising betting leading to their killing, he is liable for punishment. We will register bind-over cases against the organisers,” said a senior police officer.

Time for roosters to rule the roost

With the arrival of the Pongal season, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Rampachodavaram, Tuni, Peddapuram, Yeleswaram and Ramchandrapuram are resonating with howls and shrieks of hundreds of roosters engaged in deadly duels with equally powerful competitors

Thousands of people throng the venues to witness and perhaps to indulge in a bit a wager if they could pocket some easy money

Some of the popular rooster brands sold for cockfights are Dega, Kodi Dega, Kaki Dega, Kaki Nemali, Seetuva, Yerra Dega, Tella Nemali, Nemali Pingala

Cockfights continue to be popular despite ban Sankranthi festivities are incomplete in AP without cockfights, especially in twin Godavari districts, and Krishna and Guntur districts

The activity of cockfighting picks up with new vigour and reaches a high during the three days of Sankranti in the second week of January

This annual sport attracts many enthusiasts, mostly politicians, as it involves crores of rupees in betting

BJP leader moves SC on cockfight ban

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld the Hyderabad High Court’s order prohibiting cockfights. The ruling came after BJP leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court, seeking a stay on the HC’s ban order. Raju argued that cockfights were a traditional sport and the HC order infringed on an individual’s freedom to pursue a ‘sport’ of their choice.