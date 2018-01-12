VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the death case of Shreyash Kesarwani, an Intermediate first-year student of Sri Chaithanya Junior College, was handed over to the Vizag cops, a team from PM Palem police station left for Odisha on a fact-finding mission.

The team led by PM Palem Inspector K Lakshmana Murthy will visit Garposh area of Sambalpur district of Odisha, the native village of Shreyash and Bhubaneswar hospital where he died while undergoing. The team will meet the parents and other family members of the victim and the doctors who treated him.

According to sources, the police team would gather every detail about the incidents that happened between December 29, the day Shreyash left Vizag and January 6, the day he died. The investigating officials would also speak to the doctors as the inquest and post-mortem were conducted in Odisha. After taking over the case from the Sambalpur police on Wednesday, the PM Palem police began the probe at the Chaithanya campus at Marikavalasa during which they questioned the college management and the students who allegedly thrashed Shreyash. The police reportedly have also collected the CCTV footage from the campus.

Shreyash left college citing health issues on Dec 29 and died at a hospital in Odisha on Jan 6 while undergoing treatment for severe body pains. The parents claimed that in a video clipping, in which Shreyash had told them that he was thrashed by his fellow students on the campus which they already had submitted to the authorities in Odisha.