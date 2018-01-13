GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a final year engineering student of KL University died after alighting from a running bus at Housing Board Bus Stop here on Friday.

According to Nallapadu SI Sk Ameer, Vajja Sai Krishna Srinivas (20), a final year student of Mechanical Engineering branch of KLU was alighting from a moving bus when it slowed down, but unfortunately came under the front wheels of the bus.

He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. His body was sent to Guntur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The father of the deceased, V Krishna works as a teacher at ZP School in Nallapadu.