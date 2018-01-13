ELURU: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal against an order of the Hyderabad High Court directing the state government not to allow cockfights during Sankranti and seize roosters.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Andhra Pradesh, had filed the petition challenging the high court order.

In 2017, the apex court while dismissing a similar petition had stated that roosters recovered by authorities should be released, but added that officials could seize knives and other instruments used in the cockfights.

On Friday, the Bench dealing with the petition said last year’s directives were to be reinforced with regard to cockfights in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju in his petition said cockfights were a part of Andhra culture and the High Court order for seizure of roosters was a violation of the rights laid down in the Constitution. The petitioner argued that police and other officials need not seize roosters, but could seize knives used in cockfights.

Speaking to mediapersons after the court verdict, Raghurama Krishnam Raju said last year’s SC directive stays good.

Following the Supreme Court’s orders, West Godavari and East Godavari Police are on high alert to prevent cockfights. Meanwhile, sources said fight organisers were busy making arrangements for the blood game, particularly in Vempa, Srirampura village of Bhimavaram mandal.

“We will continue traditional cockfights, but won’t use blades/knives in the fight,” an organiser said.

When contacted, West Godavari Police superintendent M Ravi Prakash said the police would follow the High Court’s directions to stop cockfights.

“The Supreme Court directed us not to arrest rooster rearing persons and farmers. We will stop the cockfight, but not touch any farmer,” he said.