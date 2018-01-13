RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) is gearing up its machinery to implement the Swachh Survekshan programme in the city.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju instructed the officials to implement Swachh Survekshan programme successfully. “Though the corporation had succeeded in maintaining sanitation, it is now time to execute the Swachh Survekshan programme,” he added.

He directed the officials of the city planning wing to remove all the flexes and hoardings in the city. The Commissioner asked the officials of Health, Town Planning, Engineering, Revenue and Administration departments to involve students in the programme and organise awareness rallies with placards in the areas, under the purview of their schools.

The corporation is giving top priority for cleanliness and sanitation in the city, with many expressing happiness for its execution. “The government is very particular to successfully implement the Swachh Survekshan programme,” he informed.

The city has a population of 4 lakh with 50 divisions. There are 80,000 houses and 20,000 business establishments in the city and on the basis of population, the city was divided into 34 micro packets. The district has two municipal corporations, three nagar panchayats and seven municipalities. The households have been asked to segregate dry and wet waste before being handed over to municipal workers. The civic chief said four teams have been formed to supervise work in four micro packets daily.

The city presently generates over 250 tonnes of garbage every day and 47 vehicles are being used to lift the garbage in 150 trips. About 394 permanent and 700 contract workers are discharging their duties. The Commissioner hoped that RMC would again achieve top ranking by virtue of the results achieved with people’s participation and the dedicated work of officials and staff.