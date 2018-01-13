NELLORE: Y Srinivasulu Reddy, MLC, Graduate Constituency of Rayalaseema East (Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor), has been convicted in the case of attacking a police officer on duty in 2011 and has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined `4,700.

In 2011, during a public hearing on the proposed VSF Power Plant at Anulapatur in Chillakur mandal of Nellore district, Left party activists and those opposing the power plant rushed to the podium and in the clash, Circle Inspector J Rambabu, who was on duty, was hurt. Rambabu is currently serving as DSP (Intelligence) in Prakasam district.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Srinivasulu Reddy, JVV leader Vijaya Kumar and 10 others under Sections 143, 147, 148, 290, 332, and 447 of IPC. After a long trial, Lavanya, Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Gudur, convicted the 12 accused. Delivering the verdict, she sentenced the MLC to two years of imprisonment.