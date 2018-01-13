GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao has claimed that majority of public issues were resolved during Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme. He said that public satisfaction has increased from 58 percent to 65 percent across the State.

Speaking after inaugurating Sankranti Sambaralu at NTR Stadium here on Friday, he said that the government is working for the welfare of all sections of the society. Women’s Commission chairperson N Rajakumari requested the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to make elaborate arrangements to celebrate Sankranti festival on a grand note. She asked the governments to operate special buses as per public demand.

Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu said the 10-day Janmabhoomi programme evoked good response from the public.

District Collector K Sasidhar said 1.43 lakh applications were received during Janmabhoomi programme. He further said that the officials had sanctioned 34,000 new social security pensions and distributed 23,227 new ration cards to beneficiaries.

TDP MLAs M Venugopala Reddy and GV Anjaneyulu, NTR Mirchi Yard chairman M Subba Rao and others participated.