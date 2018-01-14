HYDERABAD: A drug dealer-cum-factionist, who was accused of bombings in Andhra Pradesh and also accused of red-sander smuggling, and his gang of seven others have been arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday for attempting to smuggle a 1.8 kg of the psychotropic drug worth `18.6 lakh to Hyderabad. The police identified the drug as “Gamma-Hydroxy Butyrate”, a drug used by teens and young adults at bars and clubs.

During the intervening night of January 12 and 13, the sleuths of special operations team of Balanagar area and Shadnagar police organised vehicle checking at Yummy hotel on the NH 44, on receiving information that NDPS substances are being smuggled towards Hyderabad. A car in which four persons were travelling was stopped. On checking, they were found in possession of narcotics drug identified as Gamma Hydroxy-butyrate (GHB), a party drug, said the Cyberabad police.

GHB, popularly known as Liquid X, Liquid Ecstasy, Georgia Home Boy, Oop, Gamma-oh, Grievous Bodily Harm, Mils, G, Liquid G, Fantasy, is a ‘club drug’ mostly used by teenagers and young adults at the bars, clubs and also at rave parties by mixing in alcoholic beverages. It is a central nervous system (CNS) depressant, said the police.

The accused identified as Dasari Babu (38) of Yellunur village in Anantapur district Peddayellappagari Sridhar Reddy (35) of Kadapa, Mallepally Mahendar (29) of Pulivendula in Kadapa, Ramagoni Amarnadh (31) of Kadapa, were taken into custody for questioning for having about 1 kg of GHB.

Based on their information, another four members - Yalampalli Lokesh (20) of Kadapa, Kammaduri Suresh Reddy (20) of Anantapur, Ratnakatam Dinakar (21) of Anantapur, Gorlamandeti Nethaji (22) of Kadapa, were apprehended at Aramghar X roads in Rajendranagar with the 810 gm of GHB and travelling in a car, said the police. Shamshabad DCP PV Padmaja said thorough probe revealed that prime accused Dasari Babu is a factionist and involved in a case at Tadipatri.

“Babu was involved in a case of hurling bombs at his rivals in Tadipatri. He is involved in cases of red-sanders smuggling at Prodduturu, exchanging demonetised currency in Anantapur and also in an automobile theft at Yellanuru,” said the DCP. Babu’s associates from Kadapa and Anantapur have handed over him GHB, which he planned to sell in the city, for easy money. The seized drug is worth `18 lakh. All of them are being remanded to judicial custody and further probe is on, said DCP Padmaja.