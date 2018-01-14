GUNTUR: Poorly-lit streets or those without any lighting is posing a danger to residents of Sainath Colony, more so women, especially those who do not use motorised forms of transport. At times, their guiding light is the torch in their mobile phones or the headlights of vehicles passing by. The colony is located adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road.

“The stretch along the eight lanes in the colony is pitch dark. There are no street lights for the last one year posing difficulties for pedestrians and motorists,” says S Veeraiah, a resident.

“We face a lot of hardships because of non-availability of street lights after 6 pm. It is unsafe for children and women to walk on the road,” says Vimala, a house wife.

She said that since there are no street lights, most motorists are using headlights in high beam, decreasing visibility and posing a risk for commuters as well. “I had a tough time riding my bike on the stretch two days ago,” she added.

All India Panchayat Parishad national secretary J Veeranjaneyulu sought the GMC officials to take steps to improve amenities in the colony and to curb stray dog menace.

The roads are also riddled with potholes. In some lanes, roads are dug for taking up underground drainage works

