GUNTUR: The parents of a minor girl lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws holding them responsible for the death of their daughter at Peda Kancharla in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district.

According to Vinukonda Urban CI TV Srinivasa Rao, the minor girl took divorce from her husband in 2015 and later married an auto driver S Veerajaneyulu in 2016. The couple was residing at Peda Kancharla. On January 5, Veerajaneyulu admitted his sick wife to a private hospital in Guntur.

He informed the girl’s parents about her health condition. But the girl’s parents did not turn up at the hospital. Meanwhile, the girl died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Her body was brought to Peda Kancharla for performing last rites.

When the news of death of the girl reached her parents on January 12, they visited the house of Veeranjaneyulu. The girl’s father Sk Subhani alleged that he got suspicion when the family members of Veeranjaneyulu showed undue hurry to perform the last rites of his daughter.

He alleged that auto driver Veeranjaneyulu kidnapped his younger daughter. He said that he has suspicion that his daughter might have been murdered by Veeranjaneyulu and his family members.