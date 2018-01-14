TIRUPATI: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had cheated all sections of people.

Addressing a large gathering in Ramachandrapuram of Chittoor district on Saturday, as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said, “Chandrababu Naidu who hails from Chandragiri Assembly constituency, where he was born and brought up and made his political debut, had neglected it totally and because of which 70 per cent of the villages face acute water shortage even today and the school where he studied is in a dilapidated condition.”

He said when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister, he issued a GO for construction of a 100-bed hospital in Chandragiri, but the same was not cleared by Naidu till date. “Weaker sections used to feel very secure during YSR regime and today they are feeling uncertain about future,” he claimed.

He further accused the TDP government of increasing the power tariff steeply, affecting the poor. He alleged that during the TDP regime, the State was witnessing rampant corruption. He was critical of the reforms being brought in by the TDP government in the PDS and claimed that the village malls were only aimed at benefiting the corporates and not the poor.