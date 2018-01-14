RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ONGC unit of Rajahmundry was bestowed with the ‘Best Onshore Asset Award’ of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) in Bhubaneswar by Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ONGC Rajahmundry was chosen for the award from among all the oil and gas companies including private players in the country. OISD is a regulatory body under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. ONGC CMD Shashi Shankar, executive director (asset manager) DMR Sekhar received the award from the Union minister. It was presented to the Rajahmundry Asset for ‘accident-free operations and losing no man hours’. In 2013 ONGC Rajahmundry had received the National Safety Award from the President.

DMR Sekhar attributed the success to the increased safety consciousness among employees and zero tolerance to unsafe practices. He reiterated that Rajahmundry Asset was working in the new regime of HPHT. “It is putting in all efforts to realize the goal of reducing the imports by 10 percent by 2022- set by Prime Minister,” he explained.