VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana blamed aimless policies of Modi sarkar for the Supreme Court crisis and demanded a high-level probe into the allegations levelled by the four judges of the apex court.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said that post-independence it was first-time judges of the apex court levelled serious allegations against the Chief Justice of India.

He said though technically it was not proper for the judges of the apex court to come out in such a manner, their unprecedented action on Friday showed their deep-set anguish over the recent developments pertaining to the highest seat of judiciary.

Modi government wanted to even dictate terms to the judiciary. It does not augur well for democracy in the country, he said.