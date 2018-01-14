NELLORE: Tension prevailed for around two hours at a private hotel in the city, where representatives of Prasad Gempex organised a press conference on Saturday. It may be recalled here that the company had recently lodged a complaint against Nellore Mayor Abdul Aziz with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai for allegedly swindling Rs 42 crore. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the agro-marine company owned by the Mayor and his family.

The Mayor’s supporters organised a press meet a day after the report appeared in the media and said Abdul Aziz quit the position in the company in 2016 and hence, the complaint was fabricated. On Saturday, Prasad Gempex company representatives held a press meet to explain the reasons behind filing the police complaint against the Mayor’s firm and other issues. But some minority leaders and farmers obstructed the press conference by creating a ruckus. The police intervened when they tried to attack the representatives. Fourth Town CI Sudhakar Reddy rushed to the hotel and shifted the representatives of Prasad Gempex to the police station for security reasons.

Kotagiri Pradeep, administrative manager of Star Agro, who was appointed by Prasad Gempex, said the Mayor was working as one of the directors of Star Agro even now. “We have not met any political leader and never tried to link the issue with politics in the district. We are only trying to get our share which has been invested in Star Agro as part of the agreement,” he said. He also said they were receiving threatening calls from the Mayor’s company.

Some followers of Aziz and farmers alleged that Prasad Gempex had failed to clear dues to farmers. Even cheques issued by Gempex had bounced, they alleged.

Further, Abdul Aziz released a statement that the company planned to tarnish his image by giving a fabricated complaint to the CCB in Chennai but the fact was, he claimed, they had to receive dues from Anand Cine Services of Prasad Gempex group, to the tune of `30 crore. Star Aqua and Anand Cine Services have agreement of job work only and there was no agreement for taking up aqua business, he informed.