RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Muramalla in I Polavaram mandal is geared up for cockfights. Even though the district police authorities and machinery have warned of stern action against those indulging in cockfights, the organisers are going ahead and conducting cockfights.

At Muramalla in I Polavaram mandal, a mini stadium has been set up to accommodate 2,500 persons to witness cockfights. About private security guards have been deployed to control the crowd. Parking facility has been arranged for 500 vehicles. One big arena along with 10 to 12 small arenas have been arranged and around 10,000 can witness the cockfights. Vetlapalem, Achhampeta, Punyakshetram, Diwan Cheruvu, border of Anaparti, Malikipuram, Lakkavaram and Allavaram mandals are also hosting cockfights.

Punters pay no heed

Around 3,000 fights are likely to be held during the three-day festival in East Godavari and R50 crore may change hands during betting

Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma & Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham participated in a cockfight on the concluding day of Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at Pithapuram recently