VIJAYAWADA: Despite the Supreme Court ban on cockfights, the blood game continued unabated in the State with crores of rupees being gambled away.

Not caring for legal consequences, people in large numbers, including those from political, entertainment and industrial fields, wagered openly on cockfights. Though the sport was held openly at several spots, the amount of money splurged on the game remained a secret. Not even the police admitted to knowing anything about the money that changed hands.

According to unconfirmed reports, crores of rupees was placed as bet in Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. In Krishna, notwithstanding strict police vigil, events were organised in Edupugallu, Ibrahimpatnam, G Konduru, Vyuru, Gudivada, Kanchikacherla, Nandigama and Gannavaram.

In Edupugallu, cockfights were organised on a massive scale with thousands turning up to watch the spectacle. Three rings were built — one for pottelu pandem (ram fight) and two for other gambling events.

Though no blades were used initially, by the time it was afternoon, the scene changed gradually and roosters with knives tied to their legs clashed fiercely even as stakes rose higher and higher with every drop of blood spilt.

BJP leader Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, who approached the SC seeking stay on ban orders issued by the High Court, organised a cockfight sans blades at his guest house.

East Godavari

Despite police efforts, cockfights took place in Gokavaram, Seethanagaram and other areas. By evening, police registered seven cases and took 29 people into custody. A sum of `1.44 crore was seized along with 14 roosters

Vizag, S’kulam

Huge amounts of money was gambled away. Besides Arilova, interior areas of Padmanabham, Anandapuram, Bheemili, a few other areas on the city outskirts and a few in rural limits witnessed cockfights and other blood games