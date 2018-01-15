VISAKHAPATNAM: A ceremonial parade was organised on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Visakhapatnam unit of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) at Naval Base on Sunday. Chief Staff Officer (personnel and administration), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor inspected the guard of honour and reviewed the parade commanded by Petty Officer (SCC) DV Sushanth, comprising 12 platoons of sea cadets, including three girl cadets platoon.

Addressing the cadets, Kapoor complimented the cadets on their immaculate turnout and outstanding drill. He congratulated the prize winners and appreciated the commitment of the cadets for sacrificing their Sundays to come to the naval base to get an exposure on naval activities.

He also emphasised that the discipline the cadets imbibe would enable them to channelise their thoughts in the right direction and commit themselves to nation-building.

Naval Officers, professionals and more than 1,000 family members of the Sea Cadets witnessed the parade. Later, the cadets performed various feats like sailing, boat pulling, rigging, semaphore, band performance and rifle drill.

Awards were presented for outstanding Sea Cadets of the year 2017-18 to Cadet Petty Officer P Vamsi and Cadet Petty Officer P Devika for seamanship activities, Able Cadet Ch Maruthi and Ordinary Cadet Ch Jhansi for sailing activities and Able Cadet S Bhargav and Leading Cadet M Sai Mounica for swimming.