GUNTUR: The rural police have formed special teams to stop cockfights in the rural areas of Guntur district.

As per the directions of DIG KVV Gopala Rao, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has formed police teams comprising task force in Tenali and Bapatla sub-divisions. DSP K Sudhakar will oversee enforcement of ban on cockfights in Bapatla police sub-division and DSP T V Konda Reddy will implement the ban order in Tenali police sub-division. SP Ch V Appala Naidu sought the public cooperation to stop cruelty to birds and to discourage the violent sport.