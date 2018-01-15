GUNTUR: The police swung into action and arrested eight persons in clashes between minorities and upper caste people at Janapadu village in Piduguralla. DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao of Sattenapalli, reached the spot and arrested eight persons after registering a case. He said the situation was under control and a police picket has been arranged at Janapadu village to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

According to sources, a cricket match was held between minority and upper caste youth, in which minorities won the match. Afterwhich, differences arose between the two groups.

The youth of upper caste carried out an attack on minorities and in turn they too retaliated. Further, the upper caste members reportedly brought anti-social elements from Piduguralla and carried out an attack on the locals. Even though the minority youth lodged a complaint, the police showed no interest to register a case. Following which, the minority youth staged a protest against Piduguralla CI.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the Nellore-Hyderabad highway. YSRC leaders and MLAs too participated in the protest and demanded registration of cases against accused.

Peace panel will be formed, says DSP

Guntur: Sattenapalli DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao said that peace panel will be formed to avoid recurrence of such incidents at Janapadu in Piduguralla mandal. Addressing the press here on Sunday, he said that the police have registered five cases against both groups and arrested eight persons.