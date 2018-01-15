KAKINADA: High Court orders and police instructions have failed to deter cockfights in the district. Rumours are rife that the local police stations have failed to take steps to prevent cockfights as they have got huge money from organisers. It is believed that public representatives, realtors, businessmen and industrialists are actively participating in the cockfights.

District Collector Karthikeya Mishra and SP Vishal Gunni held a video conference on January 12 with divisional and mandal level officers directing them to take measures to check cockfights in the district. The police also formed special teams to stop cockfights, 100 teams in Kakinada and another 60 teams in Rajahmahendravaram.

The ruling party leaders have failed to abide by the HC orders on cockfight ban.

Roosters are specially trained for these fights and are fed nutritious food. Prathipadu, Jaggampetta, Tuni, Mummidivaram and Amalapuram constituencies are fully geared up for organising cockfights. The district administration and police have also deployed drones to check cockfights.